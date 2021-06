A combination of bad weather and failing infrastructure left one car owner in India with a horrible day, Igbere TV reports.

This weekend, a video started to go viral on social media showing a Hyundai Venue slowly sinking into a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain in the Mumbai area.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQpm0D9RICg

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQQLCwMJxyZ/?utm_medium=copy_link