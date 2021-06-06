Connect on Linked in

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

God loves you. !

Here are six Important ways to Love God

1) By receiving Jesus Christ into your life (hope), receiving the Holy Ghost (Righteousness) and seeking above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.

2) By loving God with your hearts, souls strength and mind.

3) By having the knowledge and the fear of God

4) By praising, worshipping and glorifying Him.

5) By abiding and keeping the Words of God.

6) By loving one another as God loves us.