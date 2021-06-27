Six Important Ways To Love Your Neighbor As Yourself

A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another.

Here are Six ways to love your neighbor as yourself

1) By receiving Jesus Christ into your life (hope), receiving the Holy Ghost (Righteousness) and seeking above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.

2) By loving your enemies, forgiving and embracing peace with your neighbor.

3) By showing mercy and care to your neighbor.

4) By giving as charity to your neighbor, friends, poor & needy.

5) By shunning evil to do good and attaining righteousness.

6) By saving a sinner’s soul from death, by converting him to Christ, preaching the gospel of hope and walking as Christ walked.