‘Snake Killed In My House’ (Picture)

It was Tuesday morning

Thankfully there was still light but the bulbs were turned off then my mom was clocking in the kitchen. When she came out she turned on the lobby light as she’d noticed something black move as she had the chance to identify it as a snake before it went into hiding.

Raised alarm as all the family marched to the living room leaving my dad and elder bro in the lobby searching for it.

I didn’t care about the size cause If we couldn’t get it then

…but to cut the long story short when I went outside to pee cause I was too scared to use the bathroom that was when my dad saw it.

I missed the fight tho but still am happy its gone.

Question: Abeg shebi the mama fit dey around cause pile of bamboo dey behind our house, behind my room window to be precised.