Soldiers Prevent Sunday Igboho From Entering Igangan Forest (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stf8OpVvXAY

Popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho on Monday visited Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo state, a day after the town was attacked by Fulani herdsmen.

Igboho was in the town to access the level of damage in yesterday’s attack.

During the visit, Igboho also tried to comb the forest in search of the herdsmen.

He was, however, prevented from entering the forest by a team of fully armed soldiers, who were trailing his convoy immediately they arrived the town.

Our correspondent who is on ground sighted about 8 trucks of the Nigerian Army behind Igboho’s convoy.



https://newsday.com.ng/sunday-igboho-visits-iganga-a-day-after-fulani-herdsmen-attacked-the-town/