‘South-West Will Suffer If Nigeria Breaks Now’ – Oluwo Warns

The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Wednesday, warned that South West will suffer if Nigeria breaks up now and begged youths agitating for the Yoruba nation to calm down.

He said this during the official presentation of the Osun Youth Policy Document of the State Ministry of Youths by the State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, in Osogbo, the state capital.

The monarch lauded Oyetola’s administration for its good plans for the youths in the state and urged the youths to cooperate with the government to deliver rather than agitate for a breakup.

Oba Akanbi said only Lagos can pay the salary of its civil servants without waiting for money from the federal government, saying that other South-West states cannot pay salaries of their workers and that majority of people in the region were civil servants.

‘Youths are important’

Speaking at the event, Oyetola said youths are very critical to his administration’s sustainable development and explained that the Osun Youth Policy Document was developed to empower the young people in the State.

The newly-unveiled Youth Policy Document has four components -Youth Empowerment, Youth Engagement, Youth Entrepreneurship and Youth Education.

Oyetola said his administration had enunciated a clear policy framework to ensure that an enabling environment is created for the youths to maximally realise their creative and productive potential.

He said the Osun Youth Policy Document contains a commitment by the government, the youth of the State and the society in pursuance of youth development and growth.

He said, “As captured in the Policy, youth development is holistic and integrated, requiring the support and active involvement of all relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Youth Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations and the Public Sector, Private Sector and Philanthropists.”

Oyetola, who described youths as the most productive, efficient and energetic segment of the population, said his administration had invested tremendously in them as part of efforts to build a virile and sustainable economy and ensure all-around growth and development.



