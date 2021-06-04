Spain: Woman Sliced Off Her Boss’ Joystick With A Knife After He Tried To Rape Her

The woman who chopped off a bar manager’s privates tells police he was trying to rape her, and that he had been forcing her to have sex with him and harassing her for months

A bar worker has been arrested after confessing to police that she cut off her boss’s penis with a knife.

The unnamed woman turned up at a police station and told cops she had sliced off the man’s privates as he attempted to rape her in the bar near Barcelona, Spain.

After the man was rushed to hospital surgeons tried to reattach his penis, but there was no immediate news on whether the procedure had been a success.

Although the woman is in custody, police have launched an investigation into her claims that she was acting in self-defence, and the man faces arrest once he is released from hospital.

The woman – a Bangladeshi national in the 30s – told police that the bar owner had forced her to have sex with him on several occasions and had harassed her for months. She told detectives she attacked the man with a knife late on Monday during his latest attempt to rape her.

A police spokesman said: “A woman has been arrested for a crime of wounding following an incident around midnight at a bar in Sant Andreu de la Barca.

There are few details on the bar manager, but he is thought to be from Bangladesh or Pakistan. He is being treated at a hospital in the town of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, southwest of Barcelona.

A police source said: “The woman was the one who contacted police to explain what had happened.

“She said she had cut off her boss’s penis as he tried to sexually assault her.

“Her claims are being investigated and the bar owner may be arrested once the hospital says he is well enough to be questioned.”Source: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/bar-worker-sliced-bosss-penis-24228538