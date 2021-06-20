SSS Takes Over Investigation Into Rape, Killing Of Akwa Ibom Job-Seeker

Nigeria’s secret police, the SSS, appears to have

taken over investigation into the case of the Akwa

Ibom woman who was raped and killed in April by a

20-year-old man, Uduak Akpan, who had lured her

with a fake job offer.

The victim, Iniubong Umoren, 26, was buried in a

shallow grave inside the suspect’s family house

where she was brutally killed, in the outskirts of

Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital.

The crime attracted nationwide outrage. Nigerians

have been putting pressure on the police to bring her

killers to justice.

A former attorney general of Akwa Ibom State,

Uwemedimo Nwoko, told PREMIUM TIMES last week

that the SSS has taken over the investigation from

the police.

Mr Nwoko, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is holding

brief in the case for a socio-cultural group, Ati

Annang, which promotes and protects the interest of

the Annang, one of the ethnic nationalities in Akwa

Ibom.

The late Miss Umoren was an Annang woman. She

was an orphan.

She had just graduated from the Department of

Philosophy, University of Uyo, and was hoping she

could get a temporary job, make some decent money

for herself ahead of the mandatory National Youth

Service Corps.

And then her dream was suddenly cut short in the

most brutal manner.

“Our steps so far have actually led to the matter

being further investigated because we (Ati Annang)

were not satisfied with the level of investigations

that the police carried out, hence we demanded that

the matter should be further investigated with all

loose ends tight.

“The transfer of the suspect to the DSS is not a

secretive thing, it is a public matter. They have taken

custody of the suspect,” Mr Nwoko said.

What Mr Nwoko said about the SSS taking over the

investigation was corroborated by an official of the

Nigeria Correction Service in Uyo who informed

PREMIUM TIMES, Friday, that the SSS about a week

ago had taken the suspect, Mr Akpan, out from the

Ikot Ekpene Correction Centre, along with two other

suspects in the case.

The SSS, apparently conducting their own

investigation into Miss Umoren’s killing, took the

three suspects away for some days, the correctional

officer said on Friday.

“They (the SSS) have just brought them (the

suspects) back (to the correction centre) this

evening,” he added.

Apart from Mr Akpan who has confessed to the rape

and killing of Miss Umoren, another suspect in the

case is his father. The other suspect is Emem

Emmanuel who is believed to have been part of the

plot to lure the victim with the fake job offer.

Police reaction

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko

MacDon told this newspaper that the suspects were

remanded in the correction centre, but he, however,

denied that the case has been taken over by the SSS.

The spokesperson for the SSS in Abuja, Peter

Afunanya, did not respond to calls and a text

message seeking comment from him.

A lawyer in Uyo who did not want his name

mentioned in the report said the SSS can wade into a

case that is being investigated by the police if such a

case is believed to have the potential to affect “state

security”.

If a suspect in a criminal investigation is taken into

custody by the SSS, the SSS would eventually have to

return them to the police, the lawyer said.

Mr Nwoko, the lawyer who is

holding brief for Ati Annang, told

PREMIUM TIMES that it is the

office of the attorney general of Akwa Ibom State

that would prosecute the case, and not the police.

“It is not a matter that the police can prosecute, that

is why the case file was transferred to the

Department of Public Prosecution (DPP). It is the

attorney general’s office that is handling the case.

“Both the investigative reports of the police and that

of the DSS will be put together in the same file and

forwarded to the DPP for prosecution.

“None of the agencies can handle it. It is a murder

case, it is the office of the attorney general that is

handling the matter directly,” Mr Nwoko said.

The lawyer vowed that Ati Annang would ensure

justice for late Miss Iniubong.

“I give you assurance that on our part, the Ati

Annang Foundation which I represent is not going to

leave any stone unturned in ensuring that justice is

obtained for late Miss Umoren and indeed the

society.

“Miss Umoren is only one victim, the society is the

biggest loser when we have characters like this

parading the state,” he said.

