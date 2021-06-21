Stanbic IBTC Bank Founder Remembers Fathers Who Have Looted & Rigged Elections

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Atedo Peterside on Sunday, amid numerous Father’s Day messages posted to social media, also called attention to fathers who loot the nation’s commonwealth, Igbere TV reports.

While giving his comments, Mr Peterside shared a post on Twitter side-by-side which sought to know which fathers have been doing more harm than good to the society.

The banker’s post read, “Suddenly everyone has the best dad in the world. Whose dads have been rigging elections, mortgaging PHCN, kidnapping people, assaulting women, bribing lawyers and looting our country?”



He dropped the following comments concerning the post, “We remember also those fathers who have looted our commonwealth and are ready to infringe on our freedom and fundamental human rights on a whim; a sobering thought on this Father’s Day.”



https://twitter.com/AtedoPeterside/status/1406618860095213571?s=19

Peterside’s comments on infringing on “our freedom and fundamental human rights” come amid the suspension of Twitter by Nigerian authorities.

While it is not clear when the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria would be lifted, the minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed has said top executives of the micro-blogging site have not shown seriousness in engaging the Federal Government on the matter.