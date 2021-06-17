Stories Of Fetish Things Foodsellers Do (Photos)

For some months now, I eat outside cos of my day to day busy schedules…

Infact for almost a year now, have been eating outside.

So recently, my sales reps noticed something. No matter the amount of food we buy at our local buka, the maximum time to stay filled is 2hrs then we are hungry again.

So some people came around my place and it was a topic for discussion…

I was told most of them use broom to wash their pot before and after cooking.

Some use the water they used while bathing to cook..

I heard of one that happened in Akure back then at Arakale or is it Oyemekun now, they found human skull at the bottom of her soup pot, the soup never finishes before another is poured in but this time, the madam was not around and there were many people who came to buy food so so they couldn’t add to the soup on time so the skull became visible..

Have heard about those who use water used in bathing dead body to cook..

So many things were discussed so, have you had any of such experience or experiences before or na just dem say dem say?