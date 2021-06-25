Strawberry Super Moon Lite Up The Night In Spectacular Pics From Around The World

STUNNING photos have revealed the spectacular Strawberry Super Moon in the night sky.

June’s full moon was at its peak on June 24, creating a dazzling backdrop to places like the marble temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, south of Athens in Greece.

Muscovites were also treated to a spectacle with the reddish moon appearing over Russia’s Foreign Ministry in the country’s capital.

The name “Strawberry Super Moon” actually refers more to the tasty summer fruit rather than the Moon itself, according to Nasa.

Nasa wrote: “The Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published “Indian” names for the full Moons in the 1930’s.

“According to this Almanac, as the full Moon in June and the last full Moon of spring, the Algonquin tribes called this the Strawberry Moon.

“The name comes from the relatively short season for harvesting strawberries in the north-eastern United States.”

June’s full Moon is always particularly low in the sky, this can make it shine through more of the atmosphere than at other times in the year.

It won’t technically be pink or red but, according to Nasa, its low position can sometimes give the full Moon a reddish or rose colour.

