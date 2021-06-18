Stunt Rider, Alex Harvill Dies Attempting World-Record Motorcycle Jump (Pix, Video)

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” Morrison said in a statement.

Harvill was attempting to jump more than the length of a football field on his motorcycle during a performance at the Moses Lake Air Show when he crashed. Video of the 351-foot jump attempt appears to show Harvill landing short, slamming into the side of a large dirt mound.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but later died, officials said.

