Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, has declared June 12 as the first day of Dhul Qadah 1442AH.

Abubakar is the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, announced the declaration in a statement.

Junaidu said the Sultanate Council and the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive reports from Moon Sighting committees nationwide.

“The sighting of the crescent of Dhul Qadah 1442AH on Thursday, June 10, is equivalent to the 29th day of Shawwal 1442AH.

“Friday, June 11 is the 30th day of Shawwal 1442AH. The Sultan accepted the report and declared Saturday, June 12, as the first day of Dhul Qadah 1442AH”, he noted.

Dhul Qadah is the 11th month of the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months on the calendar.

Warfare is forbidden in the period which precedes the holy month of Dhul Hijja when Muslims perform the annual Hajj.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/12/sultan-declares-june-12-first-day-of-dhul-qadah-1442ah/