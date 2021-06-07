Sunday Igboho Jumps Over Fence To Enter Ado-Ekiti Palace (Video)

Sunday Igboho Jumps Over The Fence As Ewi Of Ado-Ekiti Refuses Entrance Into The Palace (Video)

Several hundreds of Yoruba nation agitators storm Ekiti State today to continue their rally series across Yoruba speaking states. Popular activist, Chief Sunday Igboho, and officers of the Amotekun Corps were also present to witness the rally.

It was later reported that Sunday Igboho and other Yoruba nation supporters decided to visit the traditional ruler Oba Rufus Adeyemo Aladesanmi III, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti.

The agitators however experienced a major setback as the Ewi of Ado Ekiti refused entrance into his palace. A man was heard during the broadcast saying.

‘Oba ordered them to close the gate.’

Sunday Igboho who was desperate to see the traditional ruler had to jump over the fence together with few of his followers so as to gain entry into the palace.

In the live broadcast shared by his spokesman on Facebook, Sunday Igboho left the palace angrily upon seeing that Rufus Adeyemo would not show up.

Many people seem to be unhappy with the way Oba Rufus Aladesanmi refused to attend to the multitude including Sunday Igboho. Read few of people’s comments about this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxvlG_snKW8

Watch from 26 minutes