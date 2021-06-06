Sunday Service Suspended In SCOAN Over TB Joshua’s Death, Members Weep

Sunday service at Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Lagos Headquarters, will not be hold this morning, POLITICS NIGERIA reliably gathered.

The church is currently morning the passing of its leader, Prophet Temitope Joshua, popularly addressed as TB Joshua. Many members and press men were denied access to the church, which was filled with people from different parts of the country.

Only workers of the church are allowed to enter when POLITICS NIGERIA made enquiries.

As captured by our correspondent, some of the members broke into tears upon confirming the death of their leader.

57-year-old Joshua died in Lagos on Saturday evening shortly after finishing a programme in church.

His remains had been deposited at the morgue and an autopsy would be performed forthwith. It was gathered that he gave up the ghost on the way to a hospital. He is survived by a wife, Evelyn and 3 children.

https://politicsnigeria.com/just-in-sunday-service-suspended-in-scoan-over-tb-joshuas-death-members-weep-pics/