Surrender, Seek Forgiveness – Nigerian Army Tells Boko Haram Members

The Nigerian Army has appealed to remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists to surrender, seek forgiveness, reconciliation and embrace peace.

Brig.-Gen. A.A. Eyitayo, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, disclosed this at a feast organised for newsmen by the army in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Eyitayo explained that the recent military onslaught against Boko Haram dealt a decisive blow on the terrorists leaving their remnants in disarray.

The Commander Sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai also noted that nobody, including the military, was happy over the bloodshed, hence, the need for the remnants of Boko Haram to leverage on the amnesty and repent their nefarious ways.

Eyitayo said, “We aren’t here for bloodletting. Nobody is happy that people are dying.

“Some of them (insurgents) are listening to the media, so it’s good for us to appeal to them through the media to shun violence, turn up to seek forgiveness and reconciliation.”

According to Eyitayo, the feast with journalists was to show appreciation of the media reportage of military operations in the state.

“For the past three months since I assumed duty in Maiduguri in this capacity, there has never been any bad report.

“This is to appreciate the media for positive reportage,” he said

