Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Man, Injure Hiis Wife In Taraba (Graphic Photos)

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly killed a Tiv man and injured his wife in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba state, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered By NaijaCover, that the assailants attacked the couple on their farm located along Kente road in Jendekyula village on Saturday June 19.

The man was confirmed dead at the General Hospital while his critically injured wife is battling to survive, NaijaCover Learnt.

The Chairman of the council, Dr. Adi Daniel Adigrace, who confirmed the incident to NaijaCover, condemned the sadistic attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured woman.

The LG boss also called on security operatives to fish out the perpetrators.

