Suspected Herdsmen Kidnap 15 Passengers In Imo

There is apprehension in Eke-Onuimo, in the Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo state following the abduction of 15 passengers along Enugu-Port Harcourt Road by suspected herdsmen.

The passengers were travelling on two separate buses when the herdsmen stopped them along the Arondizuogu-Okigwe stretch of the road, Daily Trust reports.

According to an eyewitness, the kidnappers marched all the passengers of one bus into the Bush.

It was learnt that some passengers on the second bus managed to escape but the whereabouts of the passengers were still unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The police have yet to comment on the incident and the spokesperson for the state command, SP Bala Elkana, could not be reached calls to his mobile line were not answered.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/10/suspected-herdsmen-kidnap-15-bus-passengers-imo