Suspected kidnappers met their waterloo after a mob descended on them and set them ablaze with their operational vehicle.

A gory footage of the incident that captured one of the campaign billboards of Hon Johnson Sunday Babatunde, Executive Chairman of Orile Agege L.C.D.A has been trending on social media platforms.

Viewers discretion is advised

Watch the video on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQEEyLGMCYy/?utm_medium=copy_link