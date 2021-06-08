Suspected Motorcycle Thief Set Ablaze In Benue (Graphic Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A man has been burnt to death by an angry mob after he allegedly attempted to snatch a motorcycle in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, NaijaCover Reports.

The incident happened at the popular Wurukum Market along Akpehe road on Tuesday afternoon, June 8, NaijaCover Learnt.

According to eyewitness report Who Notify NaijaCover, The man said to be in his early thirties was caught in the act and immediately set ablaze by the mob.

See Graphic Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: FACEBOOK USER