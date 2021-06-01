Suspected Nigerian Drug Peddler Stabs Police During Arrest In India

An Indian police constable has been injured in an attack while he was arresting two Nigerian nationals based on a tip-off that they were drug peddlers.

Officials said the incident occurred at Major Deepak Tyagi Marg in the Janakpuri area of West Delhi, on Sunday morning, May 30.

One of the accused Nigerians was arrested while his accomplice identified as Joseph managed to escape from the spot.

It was gathered that on Saturday, police were tipped off that one African would show up with heroin at Major Deepak Tyagi Marg, Janakpuri around 3 am to 4 am on Sunday.

A police team reached the spot. Around 3.45 am, the two Nigerians came on a scooter and were waiting for someone. When they tried to leave, constable Rakesh pounced on them and caught one of them, Joseph, a senior police officer said.

“The accomplice of Joseph stabbed Rakesh to help him break free from the constable’s hold. Rakesh, however, did not allow Joseph to escape,” the officer said.

The accused, who stabbed Rakesh, managed to escape from the spot. A total of 280 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of Joseph. A search for the absconding accused is underway.

Meanwhile, Constable Rakesh is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital while further investigation is in progress.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Police Commisioner, SN Shrivastava described the injured officer as a brave man.

“West Delhi Police team was sent as decoy to nab two foreigners learnt selling heroin. While nabbing one Const Rakesh was stabbed on back by other. Yet, displaying exemplary courage kept holding him till remaining arrived. Kudos to the brave man recovering in hospital,” he tweeted. https://360aproko.com/suspected-nigerian-drug-peddler-allegedly-stabs-police-officer-during-arrest-in-india/