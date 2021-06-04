Suspension Of Twitter In Nigeria: Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Tacha, M.I, Toolz React

Some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian governmet. Celebrities such as Banky W, MI Abaga, Adesua Etomi, Tacha, Toolz took to their Twitter handles to react:

Banky W wrote:

They can’t stop kidnapping, armed robbery and terrorism… the country is as unsafe as ever… yet they can seize passports and block bank accounts of peaceful protesters. They ban cryptocurrency. They ban Twitter. Completely out of touch with the plight of young people.

Nigerian Government bans Twitter, and announce the ban ON Twitter. You can’t make this up. Clueless.



Actress Adesua Etomi, Banky W’s wife wrote:

You announce the suspension of twitter….ON TWITTER!�‍♀️

You can’t make this stuff up



BBNaija star, Tacha wrote:

Must we kikiki about everything??

This Twitter in Nigeria ban is not funny! Federal Government does not rate us! Because what is THIS!!!



M.I Abaga wrote:

So… A full dictatorship we in abi?

Toolz said:

Using Twitter to announce the suspension of Twitter. The amount of sane people in this country can’t pass 10. I may or may not be part of that 10.



JJ Omojuwa’s reaction is funny:

The funniest irony will be if the telcos actually block access to Twitter, then folks access it via VPN only to also see those who supported the ban accessing Twitter via their own VPN to defend the ban. Lol. That’d be such a narrative for a zero sense of irony.



