Suspension Of Twitter: SERAP To Sue Buhari’s Government

BREAKING: SERAP threatens to drag Buhari govt to court for suspending Twitter in NigeriaPublished on June 4, 2021By Seun Opejobi

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has threatened to drag the federal government court over the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The body stated that Nigerians have the right to freedom of information and access information online.

SERAP stated this in a tweet on its official Twitter handle, on Friday.

BREAKING: We’re suing Nigerian authorities over their ILLEGAL indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression and access to information including online, and we plan to fight to keep it that way.

@NigeriaGov, we’ll see you in court.



https://mobile.twitter.com/SERAPNigeria/status/1400854440899399680?s=19