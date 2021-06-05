Sweden, Britain And Canada Criticise FG For “Banning Freedom Of Speech”

Swedish Embassy In Nigeria

Nigerians have a constitutional right to exercise their freedom of expression and a right to access of information. This must be respected. Safeguarding free, independent media and civic spaces for democratic voices is an important part of Sweden’s #DriveForDemocracy #TwitterBan

https://twitter.com/SwedeninNigeria/status/1400892494884311054?s=19

British Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja

All Nigerians have the right to freedom of speech and the responsibility not to misuse that right. Any action taken by Government must be measured, proportionate and not supress basic freedoms.

https://twitter.com/GillAtkinson11/status/1400877079642742784?s=19

Freedom of speech, used responsibly online and off line, and access to reliable information are fundamental human rights protected by #Nigeria’s constitution and a cornerstone of democratic life around the world. (1/2) #TwitterBan

These #HumanRights should be fully protected, while preventing inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech that could fuel tension and conflict. (2/2) #TwitterBan #Nigeria

https://twitter.com/NicolasJSimard/status/1400902144031703045?s=19