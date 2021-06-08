TB Joshua: Pastor Okotie Celebrates The Death Of ‘Lucifer’, Shares Cryptic Post

Pastor Chris Okotie of Household of God International Ministries has taken to his Facebook page to celebrate the death of Prophet TB Joshua, founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations.

In a post this morning, Okotie referred to late Joshua as Lucifer and the wizard at Endor who assumed the title of Emmanuel.

He alleged that Joshua has been consumed by divine indignation with his disciples bewailing his ignominious exit.

Below is the full post:

Hebrews 1:13… Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies your footstool (Hupopodion/Greek)

The wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel, has been consumed by divine indignation. And now his disciples bewail his ignominious exit. No marvel, one third of God’s angels followed the disgraced anointed cherub Lucifer!!

Jehovah-Jesus our mighty gladiator has broken the head of the dragon with his mighty blows. He has descended from the mountain of spices with the fiery sword of his indignation. Glorious in his apparel and traveling in the greatness of his strength, he goes conquering and to conquer the adversaries of his church.

Let those who swear by the Lord and by Malcham and the descendants of Haman, now tremble in fear. The day of the vengeance of our God has fully come to Nigeria. And they shall not escape. Operation Hupopodion (footstool) has commenced.

More Power To You !!!

Rev Chris Okotie



https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4005470202867815&id=100002146243492