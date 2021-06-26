TB Joshua’s Funeral Details Released By Synagogue Church (Photo)

The Synagogue Church of All Nations has released detail for the funeral of its founder Prophet T.B. Joshua who died on June 5, Igbere TV reports.

Like it earlier said, Joshua’s funeral would be completed in a week from July 5 to 11.

Media mogul Dele Momodu, a friend of the late clergyman, posted a picture to Instagram on Friday night showing details of the funeral as released by the church.

On July 5, a candlelight procession will be held. A tribute service and service of songs/all night praise will be held on July 6 and 7.

Joshua will lie in state on July 8. The funeral service and interment will hold the following day, July 9.

The funeral will be rounded off with a thanksgiving service on July 11.

The week-long programme will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV.

The church had earlier said Joshua would be buried at the church contrary to wishes by the traditional rulers in Arigidi Akoko, the prophet’s hometown in Ondo.

It also assured its members that worship will not stop at the church following shutdown since Joshua’s demise.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CQlZCHepDcC/?utm_medium=copy_link