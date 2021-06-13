Teachers, Pupils Run As Fulani Herdsmen Invade School In Isuikwuato, Abia (Video)

Connect on Linked in

Teachers, Pupils Run As Fulani Herdsmen With Cows Invade School In Isuikwuato, Abia (Video)

On Tuesday 8th June, 2021, a school in Amaba In Isuikwuato LGA, Abia State was invaded by Fulani Herdsmen with cows during school hours, IgbereTV reports.

The pupils and the teachers can be seen running Helter skelter.

This is coming after open cattle grazing was banned in southern Nigeria.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLqefX6og2Y

https://igberetvnews.com/1392857/teachers-pupils-run-fulani-herdsmen-cows-invade-school-isuikwuato-abia-video/