Tears As Family Mourns Slain Bayelsa-Born Airman In Zamfara Bandits’ Attack (Photos)

Family and friends of NAF Regiment James Okpu received the shocking news of his death in the early hours of Friday 25th June 2021.

Sources close to the family alleged that suspected bandits attacked their Nigerian Airforce Camp in Zamfara State last night (Thursday 24th June 2022), killing all the men on ground.

James Okpu who hails from Imiringi Community, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, same Local Government of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will be missed by his family, as he was the bread winner and was barely 24 years old at the time of his demise.

May his Soul RIP

See photos below