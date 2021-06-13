TECNO Camon 17 Pro (125,000) Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro (124,000), Which Should You Buy?

TECNO Camon 17 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro comparison video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6K-uuT3ZNLk

These are 2 of the top midrange smartphones to buy in 2021 under $250. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at N124,000 or $248 while the TECNO Camon 17 Pro is priced at N125,000 or $250.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, while the TECNO Camon 17 Pro comes with a 6.8 inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. For the Build quality, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is better compared to the TECNO Camon 17 Pro has it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the front and rear while the TECNO Camon 17 Pro has a plastic rear and no protection at the front.

For the processor, the TECNO Camon 17 Pro comes with the Mediatek Helio G95 Processor, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 732G processor. For the cameras, the front and rear cameras on the Redmi Note 10 take better pictures than the TECNO Camon 17 Pro. The battery life on both the TECNO Camon 17 Pro and RN10P is impressive.

Redmi Note 10 Pro definitely offers more value for your money than the TECNO Camon 17 Pro in nearly every aspect, which begs the question, “Why should anyone pick up the Camon 17 Pro?” Be sure to get to our conclusion before you decide which to buy between them.

see screenshots from video below.