Temi Otedola Meets Her Nephews — DJ Cuppy’s Dogs (Photos, Video)

Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, has adopted her sister DJ Cuppy’s dogs as her nephew, Igbere TV reports.

The 25 year old model and actress stated this in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She captioned the post which had pictures of her, Cuppy, their mum and the dogs “nephews!!!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J-sGrtJWiE

DJ Cuppy announced the acquisition of the Pomeranian dogs on Instagram on May 3.

She named them Dudu and Funfun Otedola, saying they are her children.

The dogs have over 19,000 Instagram followers including DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP00MaBJCv3/?utm_medium=copy_link