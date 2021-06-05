Tension In Ekiti As Soldier Kills DSS Officer

There was pandemonium in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, as a yet-to-be-identified soldier reportedly killed an operative of the Department of State Service (DSS) over a minor disagreement.

DAILY INDEPENDENT learnt that the unfortunate incident occurred at the popular KSSD Hotel located at NTA road, Friday evening.

It was gathered that the soldier had accosted a young man suspected to be a “Yahoo Boy’ (internet fraudster) at the Hotel and in the process of apprehending him, the suspect sighted a familiar face who happened to be the late DSS man.

The atmosphere became charged when the deceased attempted to intervene in the matter and pleaded with the soldier to let the suspect off the hook.

Enraged by the alleged intervention, the soldier reportedly stabbed the DSS man in the neck, which led to his death, hours after.

He was rushed to the state hospital but gave up the ghost minutes after.

Few minutes after the DSS operatives were said to have stormed the hotel premises and taken the killer soldier into custody.

Reacting to the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed that the victim was killed during an argument with some soldiers and that the police are investigating the matter.

“We heard that the DSS operative was killed during an hot argument with some soldiers yesterday evening.

“The deceased’s corpse had been deposited in the morgue. The perpetrators of the murder had been arrested.

“Let me also add that our detectives have started investigation and we will get to the root of the matter,” Abutu said.

