Terrorists Demand N12 Million Levy From Zamfara Communities To Begin Farming

The terrorists are preventing some farmers in Zamfara, Northwest Nigeria, from farming until levies are paid to them.

Farming communities in Zamfara State, Northwest Nigeria are distressed as terror groups operating in about five local governments are demanding levy before they will be allowed to have access to their farm to commence the farming season.

Terrorists are asking the communities in Anka, Birnin Magaji, Bakura, and Zurmi Local Government Areas, including Dansadau in Maru to oblige with the demands to pay the levy and have a hitch free farming season in their respective farmlands, or face attack, HumAngle has learnt.

A villager who simply gave his name as Manuga, told HumAngle that terrorists operating in Bakura Local Government Area of the state made the demand through a telephone call to a resident in one of the affected communities.

He said that two communities in the local government have been asked to make a payment of 12 Million within a space of three weeks.

“Prior to this notice, the terrorists group located in Faggi forest that leads to Shinkafi, Gandi forest axis, tasked Faggi community to pay N7 million, in March, 2021,” revealed another villager whose name is Hamza Bakura.

“So also, the group billed Dankaiwa District, they asked the villagers to pay N15 million in early Dec. 2020.”

HumAngle learnt that residents of Rumu, Doka, Tangaran, Jarkuka and Tungar-Nabarau villages of Wuya ward, in Anka Local Government area the state have vacated their respective villages after what they described as unbearable levies by the terrorists.

Findings in Zurmi Local Government Area revealed that the farmers from Nasarawa Mailayi, Kiyawa, Gusami Gari, and Gusami Hayi villages are currently being denied access to their farms in the outskirts of their villages.

In Dansadau District of Maru Emirate, farmers told HumAngle that they have continued to receive threats from different terror groups demanding to make similar concessional payments, to access to their farming without hindrance.

However, some villagers said they have resolved not to yield to the demands of the terrorists. One of such villagers noted that despite the threats by the terror groups, they resolved and vowed not to pay any penny to them for seasonal farming exercises to hold.

“Few among us who can afford the costs, farm at our farms. For instance, if 20 labourers are to work at my farm, I then hire 50 of our local vigilante group to guard the workers while they work in order to repel any attack from terrorists,” Bala said.

