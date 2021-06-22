The Beautiful Side Of Aba City They Don’t Talk About (Pictures)

One of factors that largely determines the extent of development of any city is presence of adequate infrastructures. As a result, many cities both in Nigeria and across the world whose government aim to attain a substantial level of development have placed much emphasis on good infrastructures.

The city of Aba located in Abia state south east Nigeria is a very popular city in Nigeria. Aba, known for its high volume of commercial activities is seen by as many as very highly deficient when in comes to infrastructural facilities. The city happens to be characterised by very bad roads, presence of slums, rowdiness, dirt’s among many other unpleasant factors.

The business nature of Aba makes it to be considered as one the major commercial hubs in south east and Nigeria at large. It has to its credit, one of the largest market in Nigeria, the ariaria market. Considering the business like environment the abia state city, the inhabitants possess the industrious spirit which is observed in their massive involvement in commercial activities. Large number of their local youths engage in production with emphasis on the manufacturing of foot wears, clothing, jewelries, bags and other commodities.

Though there has been an expression of displeasure by many including the city’s dwellers over the deplorable condition of many facilities especially the dilapidated roads, the city does not seize to “buzzle” with its socio-economoc life.

An aspect that seems a little bit hidden from the public is the fact that despite the perceived notion of aba being undeveloped, there still appears to be a beautiful side of this abia states commercial city that doesn’t get much public attention.

There is need to also be informed that Aba is not all round bad as is widely perceive. There places were one can still experience the beauty of a city characterized by good roads, beautiful building, neat environments and other flashy infrastructures right in the center of Aba city.

Here is the beautiful side of Aba many probably don’t know;

Written By Illikannu Donald Chukwuma