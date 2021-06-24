The Dot Nation: Shehu Sani Reacts To Abaribe’s Controversial Shirt (Pix)

Senator Shehu Sani on Thursday backed Senate minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe over a shirt the latter wore recently in public which read ‘The Dot Nation’, Igbere TV reports.

Abaribe’s T-shirt has continued to raise dust since he wore it to his office at the National Assembly earlier in the week.

Sani’s reaction followed a scathing remark by an official of Lagos State Government Joe Igbokwe. Mr Igbokwe had in a Facebook post on Tuesday called Abaribe an “ethnic bigot” over the shirt.

Reacting on Thursday via Twitter, Sani said Abaribe and everyone else has a right to wear the shirt.

“Senator Abaribe has the right to wear his T-Shirt and so do everyone,” he tweeted.



https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1407783175410130949?s=19

‘Dot nation’ became popular in the south-east following President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent interview with Arise TV, where he described those from the region agitating for secession as “a dot in a circle” who would not have anywhere to run to should they secede from Nigeria.

Although many say he was referring to the Indigenous People of Biafra, others say he was talking about the entire Igbo people.