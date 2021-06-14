The Entrepreneur Africa Awards 2021: Committee Inaugurated As Nomination Begins (Pix)

The Entrepreneur Africa Awards 2021: Committee Inaugurated As Nomination Begins

Africa’s leading entrepreneurship lifestyle company, The Entrepreneur Africa 360 Ltd, has inaugurated the steering committee to oversee The Entrepreneur Africa Awards 2021. This was at an inaugural meeting which took place in Lekki Lagos Nigeria recently. At the meeting, the committee members, drawn from across various sectors of the economy, gave the green light for the commencement of nominations for the 2021 edition of the prestigious awards.

The Entrepreneur Africa Awards, which is now in its 5th edition, is the biggest entrepreneurship award ceremony in Africa. It’s a platform that brings hundreds of both established and startup African entrepreneurs together for an evening of celebration of enterprise and innovation, as well as entrepreneurial empowerment. Speaking during the inauguration, CEO of The Entrepreneur Africa, David Agu, said “TEA Awards gets bigger each year. And I’m glad for the numerous entrepreneurs and businesses we’re able to impact each year through this platform.

Nominations are currently ongoing through the link below. Members of the committee include: Cyril Okoroigwe (CEO, RegTech), Toyin Alarepo (Finance Expert), Bolanle Ogidan (CEO, Mcdedict Homes), Michael Musa (Executive Director, Africa Business Radio), Tobenna Okoli (Principal Consultant, Result Science), Abimbola Abayom (Corporate Comm, TEA), and Ifeoluwa Stella Ogunleye (CEO, 247-SL Events).

www.theentrpreneurafrica.com/awards

