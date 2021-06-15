The Man, Bola Tinubu I Know – Pius Akinyelure (Former Boss At Mobil)

I met Bola Ahmed Tinubu first time when we shortlisted his name at Mobil Oil. He appeared for the interview and we scrutinised his credentials. We referred all his credentials to the awarding institutions and we found out at Mobil that they were genuine and authentic. He would never have been employed by our organisation if any, no matter how minute, of his credentials was found wanting.

“We employed him as senior Auditor. Few years later, Tinubu carried out a very comprehensive audit like never before which indicted many Directors including the MD of Mobil, and this led to the suspension of the MD. The company now needed a new Treasurer who will renew the battered image of the company which came about as a result of Tinubu’s Audit, so we the remaining Directors thought that only the man who did the audit was in best position to help the company out. And he was appointed as the Treasurer.

“Few years later, he came to meet me that he would want to resign from the company to join politics so that he can serve his people and humanity. He was already looking very unstoppable. That was how he left Mobil and joined Politics.”

PIUS AKINYELURE

Tinubu’s Boss at Mobil EXXON.



https://lagospanorama.com/the-man-bola-tinubu-i-know-pius-akinyelure/