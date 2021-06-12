The Menace Of Yahoo Boys In Our Institutions: What They Are Doing

I work as a lecturer in a monotechnic, and since 2018, we have seen an upsurge in the number of students driving exotic vehicles in the campus. But since we resumed from the COVID-19 lockdown late last year, the number of students with such cars and weird lifestyles have increased.

The situation have become so worrisome because of all the vices associated with this new student status have increased tremendously. These include

– examination malpractices

– absenteeism from classes, practicals and even examinations

– indecent dressing and make ups by male students

– fighting dangerously among yahoo boys gangs

– assault on other students

– assault on lecturers and other workers

– asking female lecturers out (sometimes including married women)

– over speeding on campuses (roads in most campuses are very narrow)

– upsurge in the intake of alcohols, hard substances including weeds

– lack of respect for anyone including institution’s management members.

There was the case of such a students who insulted his school rector and was suspended by the school SDC only for a high court judge to issue and order reversing the suspension a week later for lack of what the judge called fair hearing.

These are just a few of the new tendencies lecturers and other workers now witness in our work places.

My question is where is this country heading?

Is there any solution to this menace?

For I know for sure is that there is always a repercussion for these.

Do we really have a future in these?