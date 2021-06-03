The Moment Aguero Handed Over His N29M Range Rover To Man City’s Kitman (Pix, Video)

Following the confirmation of his summer exit, it was revealed that Aguero had bought watches worth over

£90,000 made by either Tag Heuer or Hublot for every single member of City’s staff, as a token of his gratitude.

All of the watches were engraved with the words “Gracias! Kun Aguero.”

He also raffled off his Range Rover Evoque, which cost in the region of £56,000 (N29 million).

The lucky raffle winner was one of City’s kit men, which Aguero was said to be delighted with.

In the video Aguero hands over the keys to his Range Rover while the car is parked up and ready to be whisked away.

The kit man was clearly overwhelmed by the gesture and gave Aguero a kiss on the cheek before joining him in a warm embrace.

It’s a thoroughly heart-warming moment that’s sure to hit you right in the feels.

@City_Xtra tweeted;

The moment Sergio Aguero handed over the keys to his Range Rover to one #ManCity kit man before leaving the club.

