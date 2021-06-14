The Most Embarrassing Thing You Have Done In Your Work Life?

Michael S.D.

Most embarrassing huh…! because if you mean just embarrassing, I have many, and I mean many.. I am as clumsy as it gets when it comes to workplace. But in this one, I have outdone myself in terms of embarrassment.

I work in the IT department of my company, a not too shabby enclosed space with superb lighting where all other IT nerds go on with their coding everyday. So the thing about this enclosed space is its extremely quiet. So quiet that it would make my school teachers the happiest if their class was ever like this, the pin drop silence types.

Confession: Myself along with some guys from college have a whats-app group which is known for it’s THAT kind of posts, if you know what I mean…. And it usually includes nude, GIF’s, short clips and all other kind of media types depicting the basic forms of pleasure in human nature.

Now for my most embarrassing moment — I usually put my phone on silent always. But on that not so funny day somehow it was on full volume. And that same not so funny day someone decided to post a video clip in the group. I went into the group and clicked on the video still under the assumption the phone’s on silent. Guess what happened, of course it was all the sounds of pleasure from the two of them in the clip emanating from my phone loud and clear for everyone to hear. There were constant giggles, laughs, whines, occasional sighs of disgust and eeayyh, who is that, Konji master, Aaah kind of shout!!

And that was the one time I literally wanted to hide in a bubble forever. I wanted to dig a hole under me and jump in it. I wanted to find a bag and cover my face inside it. I wanted to just f**king DIE

PS 1: Yes, I should have known better than to open that group while at work

PS 2: Yes, I should have checked my phone if it was on silent or not before I opened it.

PS 3: Yes I acted like a complete immature professionally demeaning person on that day.

Yes I agree to all of the stuff you wish to say, so save those comments…

Thank you Bogger for sharing my story.

