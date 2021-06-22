The Scam In The Crypto World

I will make this short and understandable
A lot scam is going on crypto currency space
It is called pump and dump
Early investors pump and once they made enough they will dump the coin and run with their profit we are not calling about thousands they chop millions to billions
This scam is world wide since crypto is digital
How to avoid before u buy any coin
Read its white paper find out the real world usage
Find other similar project is it fail to solve the issue of similar existing coin avoid probably a scam
Avoid all shit coins
Safe mooon,safe mars ,elogan feg etc
Don’t buy even for free
If u want to buy go for coin which is default in a blockchain example instead to buy wink , go for tron
Make I stop here I will update this thread later