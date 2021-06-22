The Scam In The Crypto World

I will make this short and understandable

A lot scam is going on crypto currency space

It is called pump and dump

Early investors pump and once they made enough they will dump the coin and run with their profit we are not calling about thousands they chop millions to billions

This scam is world wide since crypto is digital

How to avoid before u buy any coin

Read its white paper find out the real world usage

Find other similar project is it fail to solve the issue of similar existing coin avoid probably a scam

Avoid all shit coins

Safe mooon,safe mars ,elogan feg etc

Don’t buy even for free

If u want to buy go for coin which is default in a blockchain example instead to buy wink , go for tron

Make I stop here I will update this thread later