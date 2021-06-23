The World’s Largest Flag To Be Unveiled In Ibadan Tomorrow

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6614537/lai-mohammed-inspects-tallest-nigerian

The designer of the Nigeria’s national flag, Pa.Taiwo Akinkunmi will once again achieve a great fet by hosting the world’s largest flag which is large enough to cover a football field. History will be made as the flag will be hosted tomorrow the 24th of June 2021.

Just like the world’s tallest national flag at the city centre in Jeddah, Pa. Taiwo would host the world’s largest flag in the acienct city of Ibadan tomorrow.

The Power of a Dream – The Unveiling of the Largest Flag in the World

After more that six decades of Pa. Taiwo Akinwunmi is set to fulfil yet another dream.

In 1958, Pa. Taiwo Akinkunmi had a dream to win Nigeria’s national flag design competition. “My dream was to create the best representation of Nigeria’s greatness; its people. A Wealthy, United and Peaceful Nation.” – Pa. Taiwo Akinkunmi



