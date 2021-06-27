‘There Is No Better Candidate For 2023 Than Tinubu’ — Kano Group

A leading politician in Kano and the state coordinator of Tinubu Peoples Network (TPN), Muhammad Tajo Nagoda has declared that there is no better candidate for the 2023 presidential election than the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

He stated this over the weekend while speaking exclusively to Vanguard and calling on governor Abdullahi Ganduje to accept to run as his Vice President.

Tajo described Tinubu as what Nigerians need at the moment, considering the current problems bedevilling the country especially the sectional and tribal sentiments aggravating into calls for division.

He stated that Tinubu has good political antecedents judging by the way he enhanced and set Lagos state on the path of perpetual development as a mega city in Nigeria when he served as its governor.

He further described him as a true Nigerian who led by example when he appointed people into his cabinet even from other states and was able to promote peace and harmony in Lagos despite it’s metropolitan nature.

“To us at TPN here in Kano, we believe that there is need for a proper choice of leader for Nigeria in 2023, a leader with the ability to articulate and adhere to and advocate for peaceful democracy in a turbulent political atmosphere.

“We need a patriotic Nigerian with vision and commitment to developmental goals, a leader that has set exemplary benchmark in task of building a nation.

“To us here the best leader for Nigeria in 2023 is none but Alhaji Bola Ahmad Tinubu. We here in the north especially have no better candidate than him” the Kano TPN coordinator declared.

Defending his call on governor Ganduje to accept to be the running mate of Tinubu, Tajo dismissed as misconception for Nigerians to be considering issues like tribe and religion, as against good records and capacity to deliver in politics.

Such things are not mentioned by the constitution as requirements before occupying political positions.

“Those instigating religious and tribal sentiments above performance and the ability to deliver as seen in both Tinubu and Ganduje are misconceiving the reality in choosing good leaders.

“What should concern us more should not be issues like religion or tribe but commitment to the course of the people as well as the ability to deliver, and this is what both Tinubu and Ganduje have displayed when they served as governors in the two most populated states on the country” he stated.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/06/there-is-no-better-candidate-for-2023-than-tinubu-kano-group/