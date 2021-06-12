‘They Promised Us N1,000 To Support Buhari’ – Pro-Buhari Protesters (Video)

A video shared on Twitter shows the moment #IStandWithBuhari, Pro-Buhari Protesters was telling ROOTtv that they were promised 1000 naira to support buhari.
When asked how much they were paid, they replied
One One Thousand Naira. That what bring us come here, for One Thousand Naira
To support who?
Baba Buhari
Have you collected your own 1,000 Naira?
I never collect my 1,000 Naira
Watch the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idcFlrejsPQ
https://twitter.com/rootstvnigeria/status/1403678419121053710?s=09