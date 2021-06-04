This Is Why It’s Not Permissible To Eat Pouched Rat

Question: Is it permissible to eat a pouched rat?

We ask too, ‘why is it permissible to eat pouched rat; oh, glutton?’ According to the Shari’ah, the same ruling which applies to the rats applies to pouched rats. The Prophet (sollaLloohu ‘alayhi wa sallam) asked us to kill rats whenever we see them. The same thing applies to pouched rats. Any animal we are asked to kill whenever we see it is not permissible to eat. That’s it.

Besides, these pouched rats eat dead humans. Don’t you know? They dig the graves to the extent that they get to the deceased and eat their fleshes. May Allah save us from eating impermissible things! That is it.



Dr Sharafuddeen Gbadebo Raji

[SOURCE: “QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION OF JUSTICE IN ISLAAM”; TIME: 03:18 to 04:01; VENUE: “OJA’GBO OGBOMOSO”; DATE: 06/05/2017]

Translated by Aboo Aaishah Al Odeomeey