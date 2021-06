#MISSINGPERSON. Tutumade Adeyeye is missing

This is Moradeke Adeyeye Tutumade, the CEO & Founder of Tutumade Adeyeye Foundation who reside along Club 15, Ado Ekiti.

She left home yesterday morning about 10am and nobody knows her whereabouts till this moment.

Please, kindly report to any nearest police station or contact me on 08066397416 or 07053601582 or +234 813 610 4028 if you have any clue about her..

