“Those Who Lived Wayward Life In School Get Better Opportunities Than Church-Goers”

Dear Nairalanders, there is something that I don’t really understand about life or let me say religion. I know some people may see it as luck or destiny. But if we call it destiny, then every Christian or all child of God suspose to be prosper and leave a better life than Dangote.

Because according to Jeremiah 29:11 New International Version that’s says For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

But when I check those guys we call pastors and Alfa in School (University) they don’t play with Church Fellowship or Mosque prayers, they get the best results, as in when it come to Education, they are very sound but most of this people end up teaching in one local private school or the other. While those Stubborn guys, that go to Club and party every night, many of them manage to get Third class but they end up in better companies, some are abroad while some are in government.

Also, those ladies that doesn’t allow man to touch thier hand not to talk of hugs, infact majority of them are still virgin base on thier looks and behavior ( Not all). They always reserve thier body for thier future husband Many of those ladies too are on the street looking for husband up till now and looking old now. Even those that marry among them are still looking for the friut of the womb. But those strippers, Club girls, they hardly attend attend class and many of them even graduated with poor result get the best husband, have beautiful kids and better job.

Now my question is, why those who lived a wayward life in school get better opportunities than Church goer or those Alfa?