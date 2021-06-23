Three Friends Arrested For Gang-Raping Lady In Ondo

Three young men have been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly gang-raping a lady in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, after drugging her drink.

The suspects identified as Ojo Olaniyi, Akinseye Bayo, Akintosoye Ayo, gang-raped one Ogungbemi Adewumi, after forcing her to drink the laced alcoholic drink.

Speaking during their parade with other criminals, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, said the family of the victim who found her unconscious and naked reported the incident to the police after it was discovered that she has been gang-raped by the three men.

Salami said the three suspects were arrested and confessed to raping the lady and said “Three sex perverts are now cooling their heels with us at our detention facility.

“The incident which happened at Araromi Street, Ondo town forced the sister of the victim who saw her in her nude form, to report the incident to the Police. They will soon be arraigned in court.”

The Police boss also said the command arrested three men who specialize in dispossessing people of their motorcycles in Akure and its metropolis.

He disclosed that one Tosin Oluwarotimi was dispossessed of his unregistered motorcycle along FUTA road around 7:30 am and was macheted by the suspects in the process.

He said one Oluwajuwon was arrested leading to the arrest of two other members of the syndicate who includes Seyi Adeyemi and Emmanuel Sunday and the recovery of nine motorcycles from them.

He explained that one other victim, John Ede who was attacked and lost his motorcycle to the syndicate after being macheted was rushed to the hospital but died at the hospital.



