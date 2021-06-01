Three Kenyan Brothers Forcefully Slept With Cow Till It Died

Three blood brothers from Teresia forest (in Chepterwai village, Nandi county) are alleged to have approached a cow and forcedfully performed the act on it until it died.

The villagers were shocked to learn that the cow had been discovered dead under scary circumstances when they awoke one morning.

Kimaiyo Kiyos, the genuine owner of the dead animal, stated that when he awoke in the morning, he discovered that his cow had gone missing.

He and a group of neighbors searched for the cow, and astonishingly, they discovered it 500 meters from his property.

The deceased animal’s reproductive organs were seriously hemorrhaging, indicating that they had been interfered with.

The neighbors were taken aback when they learned that their children were the perpetrators. Members of the community tracked down one of the three suspects.

They believe that drug usage is the true cause of their bad behavior, and are encouraging the security team to crack down on the unlawful brew production that is hurting their children.

The other two suspects were apprehended when the victim of the incident reported the occurrence to the police station, according to the results of a comprehensive search.

The three were then moved to a different police station, where they will be held until their case is heard on Monday.



File photo