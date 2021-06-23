Thunderstrike Kills Seven Cows, Injures Two Herdsmen In Kwara (Pics)

Thunderstrike has reportedly killed seven cows and injured two herders in a farm at Alla, in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Reports say the incident occurred when two sets of migrant herdsmen were on their way from Oke-Ode to Alla.

They had a stopover at a farmland in Isin Local Government Area of the state.

The thunder strike during the rainfall then reportedly killed seven cows and injured two herders in their temporary camp.

”A good citizen reported to the community for necessary action, while the King of the community, Alalla of Alla, alerted the DPO, Oke-Onigbin and some Fulanis in his domain on the development.

One of the victims, received treatment at Awoye Clinic in Oro town, while another one was treated at an undisclosed hospital in Igbaja town.

At a meeting on Tuesday, in the Alalla’s palace, it was resolved that the owners of the cows, will take care of their children because it was a natural disaster.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/23/thunderstrike-kills-seven-cows-injures-two-herders-in-alla-kwara/