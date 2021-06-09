‘Time To Bow Out: Victor Effiong Resigns As Governor Ayade’s Aide (Read Letter)

The Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Safety Commission, Victor Bassey Effiong, has resigned his appointment.

In his resignation letter dated Wednesday, June 9, Mr Effiong said that “his ideology does not go in tandem with that of the All Progressive Congress (APC)”

Sharing his resignation letter on Facebook, Victor Bassey Effiong wrote:

“Time to bow out…I remain focus.”

Read his letter below:

Government Of Cross River State, Nigeria

Your Excellency Sen. Prof Ben Ayade Governor Cross River State.

Through: The Secretary to the State Government Governor’s Office Calabar

Sir,

LETTER OF RESIGNATION

9th June, 2021

Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my resignation as Special Assistant Safety Commission.

After a period of consideration I have decided to remain with the People’s Democratic Party which I was a Pioneer Youth Leader in my Ward Uyanga in Akamkpa LGA. My ideology does not go in tandem with that of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Let me thank His Excellency Sir Prof Ben Ayade for the opportunity given to me to serve our dear state as Special Assistant. This opportunity in no doubt widens my horizon in the affairs of government. Also thanks to my political associates, friends and family for their support while on this special assignment.

Once again thank you and may God bless Cross River State.

Victor Bassey Effiong



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10225509075452599&id=1197893700